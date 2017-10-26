Manger en ville : Symposium international les 4-5-6 décembre

Ces deux premiers jours , ouverts à un public scientifique sur inscription, mettront en discussion les résultats d’enquêtes de terrain dans les villes africaines, asiatiques et latino-américaines menées par des socio-anthropologues de ces villes ayant répondu à un appel à communication.

Le symposium est ouvert à d’autres chercheurs de ces disciplines sur demande.

Dans de nombreux pays, la question de la confiance et de la défiance a pris une acuité considérable: on note un déclin sinon un effondrement de la confiance consentie au politique et à l’Etat, aux médias, aux institutions en général, aux grandes entreprises et à leurs marques.

Cette journée sera ouverte gratuitement à tout public, sur inscription. Elle se déroulera en deux temps:

- Le matin sera présentée une synthèse des deux journées de la veille avec des présentations sur la façon dont la défiance se manifeste dans les pays nouvellement industrialisés.

- L’après-midi ouvrira la discussion, de la nutrition au politique, du symbolique à l’écologique, et proposera une première approche interdisciplinaire de cette dévorante défiance.

The first two days of the symposium, open to a scientific audience on registration, will focus on discussion of qualitative studies conducted in cities in Africa, Asia, and Latin America carried out by local sociologists and anthropologists.

The symposium is open to researchers from other disciplines on request.

Globally, questions of confidence and distrust have recently gained particular urgency: we have witnessed a decline or even collapse of confidence in politics and the state, the press and media, in institutions in general, and in big businesses and their brands.

This third day of the symposium is open to the public, registration required. It will be divided into two parts:

- The morning will include a summary of the findings of two previous days and presentations exploring the ways distrust manifests itself in recently industrialised countries.

- In the afternoon, the discussion will expand to questions of nutrition, politics, and the environment, in an effort to present an interdisciplinary approach to this consuming distrust.

